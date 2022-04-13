Rihanna shows off her baby bump on the cover of Vogue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rihanna is not letting her pregnancy bump stop her from being fashionable.

The 34-year-old fashion and beauty mogul is featured on the cover of Vogue’s May 2022 issue wearing a red lace Alaïa catsuit, with high heels and matching gloves.

In her interview with the outlet, Rihanna talked about her pregnancy fashion and how her influence will be seen as she dresses her child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s child.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’" Rihanna said. "I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

The star has put her belly on display ever since she announced the pregnancy news in January.

Rihanna has caused a lot of buzz regarding her pregnancy looks, especially in March during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a completely sheer Dior dress and paired it with nothing but a black thong.

"To me that dress is actually the closest thing to maternity clothes that I’ve worn so far," Rihanna said, speaking of the look. "And we hadn’t really done lady that whole time. So I was like, Let’s do lady!"

Rihanna went on to discuss how she feels that women shouldn’t be "hiding your pregnancy".

"I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women," she began. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

When Rihanna was asked what her future child’s fashion style will look like, she mentioned that she has yet to buy anything for her baby.

"Not. A. Single. Thing!" she shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna opened up about how she "always thought" for her life, that it would be "marriage first, then a baby." However, she notes, "Who the f--- says it has to be that way? I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Rihanna also got candid about what she's most afraid of: potential postpartum depression.

"Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me," she said.

In January, the singer proudly debuted her bare baby bump during an outing with Rocky. The couple was taking a stroll in Harlem, his hometown, over the weekend. As the lovebirds held hands, a paparazzo managed to snap photos, which were obtained by People magazine.

Rihanna wore a long bubblegum pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button. She adorned her growing bump with cascading jewels and a giant golden cross. The star completed the look with distressed low-rise jeans and a chained belt.

Rocky, 33, bundled up during the chilly temps with leather pants, a comfy white hooded sweater and a blue denim jacket that was paired with a black beanie hat. The artist lovingly embraced Rihanna as he laid kisses on her forehead.

The couple has been friends for years, but went public with their relationship in 2020.

Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, told GQ’s June/July 2021 issue that the makeup mogul was "the one."

"The love of my life," he gushed at the time. "My lady."

"[It’s] so much better when you got the one," Rocky shared. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one."

When asked if he wanted to have children, Rocky replied, "If that’s in my destiny, absolutely."

"I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad," he added. "I would have a very fly child. Very."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.