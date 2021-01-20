Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Rihanna celebrates Biden's inauguration by taking out the trash

Singer and fashion-beauty mogul shared a photo of herself from a past shoot with magazine, Harper's Bazaar

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Like many Hollywood stars, Rihanna is celebrating the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, the singer and fashion-beauty mogul took to social media to share a photo of herself from her shoot with Harper's Bazaar last September. 

The picture featured Rihanna holding two bags of trash.

For her outfit, the 32-year-old donned a blue tee, which reads "end racism by any means necessary," black lacy bottoms and pink slip-on heels. She completed her look with sunglasses and diamond jewelry, including two anklets and several choker necklaces.

"I’m just here to help. #wediditJoe," Rihanna captioned the photograph. 

Rihanna has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump

When a fan asked the star in April when her upcoming album was going to be released, she implied that she was working harder to flatten the coronavirus curve than Trump.

"If one of y'all motherf--ers ask me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president," Rihanna, whose native is Barbados, said at the time, per E! News. "[We will fight] on sight."

Rihanna, a vocal critic of former President Trump, shared a photo of herself from a past Harper's Bazaar shoot, holding two bags of trash. 

Rihanna, a vocal critic of former President Trump, shared a photo of herself from a past Harper's Bazaar shoot, holding two bags of trash.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

And in 2019, Rihanna didn't hold back while speaking with Vogue Magazine about politics as well as her music and business ventures.

"The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president," she stated

Biden’s inauguration officially brought an end to the presidency of Trump. In addition to Rihanna, many outspoken voices of the former president were among the first to herald Biden’s swearing-in ceremony as a turning point for America including Jimmy Kimmel and Rob Reiner among others. 

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report

