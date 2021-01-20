Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States

Many critics of Donald Trump were quick to congratulate Joe Biden

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
President Joe Biden calls for ‘unity’ during inaugural address Video

President Joe Biden calls for ‘unity’ during inaugural address

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president during his inauguration ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States of America on Wednesday, prompting many of his supporters in Hollywood to take to Twitter to share their thoughts with their fans. 

Biden’s inauguration officially brought an end to the presidency of Donald Trump after four years of political tension and division, perpetuated in large part by outspoken celebrities who were either critics or supporters of the past administration. 

Many of those outspoken voices were among the first to herald Biden’s swearing-in ceremony as a turning point for America.

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

"Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris," late-night host Jimmy Kimmel wrote on inauguration day. "We know you will do your best to make America good again."

"Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris Flag of United States!!! What a happy day it is #InaugurationDay," wrote Dionne Warwick.

"Star Trek" actor George Takei simply tweeted a quote from Biden's first address as president.

"We must reject a culture where facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured." — President Biden," he wrote.

"Joseph R. Biden Jr. is the 46th President of the United States. Democracy exhales," added outspoken Trump critic Rob Reiner.

"I knew I’d be relieved, but good Lord, I didn’t realize the weight on my heart and soul was so heavy until it was just now lifted. Praise God and God Bless #PresidentBiden," wrote Valerie Bertinelli along with a video of Biden being sworn in.

"THANK GOD. THANK. GOD. #46" added Jeri Ryan.

"In my lifetime, I’m not sure where the best Inauguration speech falls, by I am positive I just heard the most important inaugural speech of my lifetime just now," wrote actor Josh Gad.

"It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone," Mindy Kailing captioned a picture of a child watching the inauguration on TV.

