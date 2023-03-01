Expand / Collapse search
Departed
Published

Ricou Browning, 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' star, dead at 93

The actor starred as the Gill-Man in 'Creature from the Black Lagoon'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Ricou Browning, known for his role as the Gill-Man, has died at the age of 93.

The actor passed away Monday surrounded by his family, the actor's son Ricou Browning Jr. confirmed to Fox News Digital.

His daughter also confirmed his death.

"He had a fabulous career in the film industry, providing wonderful entertainment for past and future generations," Kim Browning told The Hollywood Reporter.

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Browning was known for his role as the Gill-Man in "Creature from the Black Lagoon."

The film also featured Julie Adams and Richard Carlson as two characters embarked on a research expedition of the Amazon.

Browning described the costume as "cumbersome at first. When I first put it on, it seemed awkward and clumsy," per THR. "But once I got into the movie, I forgot I had it on. I became the creature."

Browning reprised the role with "Revenge of the Creature" and "The Creature Walks Among Us."

The creature was inducted into the Universal Monster Hall of Fame. Other monsters who have landed the honor include Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolf Man and The Mummy.

The director was also behind the movie and TV series "Flipper." He directed "Mr. No Legs," "Salty" and "Hello Down There." Browning was also known for "Thunderball" and "Caddyshack."

The actor also appeared as a stuntman or a double on multiple occasions, including "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" and "Don't Give Up the Ship."

