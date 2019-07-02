‘RHOBH’ star Teddi Mellencamp reveals body transformation with before-and-after pic

Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram Monday to share a before and after pic that highlighted her incredible body transformation.

The 38-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star noted that she weighed over 200 lbs. in the “before pic.”

“I was truly struggling with taking care of myself when it came to health and fitness,” she wrote. “I remember having to step on the scale at the doctor—and the tears when the doc said, ‘Teddi, you’re 5’3” and over 200lbs.’”

Mellencamp, who is now an accountability coach, said she would do “extreme fad diets, lose a bunch of weight and then gain it all back,” during that era. But the “after pic,” showed Mellencamp after four years of a consistent diet and workout regiment.

“Now, going into my 38th years with four years of consistent commitment to my lifestyle,” she said. “Four years years I have been All IN—no yo-yo. And even when I do get a little “wild” (for instance, you may have seen me on #RHOBH in Provence), I have the tools to reel it back in rather than letting myself unravel for week’s worth of choices that don’t work for me.”