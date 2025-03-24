'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice, husband Luis Ruelas owe $3M in tax liens

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, were hit with more than $3 million in tax liens.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star had a $303,889.20 judgment filed against her earlier this month, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Ruelas was hit with a $163,523.94 debt late last year, only to receive another lien in March for $2,569,842.06.

Giudice and Ruelas married in August 2022, nearly a decade after she and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud after being charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud.

TOM GIRARDI, EX ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ HUSBAND, FOUND GUILTY OF WIRE FRAUD, EMBEZZLING MILLIONS FROM CLIENTS

Each of the three cases against Giudice and Ruelas are still open, according to the New Jersey Courts website.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR TERESA GIUDICE ‘CAN’T RELATE' TO JEN SHAH DESPITE BOTH BEING SENTENCED FOR FRAUD

Representatives for Giudice and Ruelas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Giudice had previously served time in prison. She was sentenced in October 2014 to 15 months in prison after striking a deal with prosecutors and agreeing to plead guilty to mail, wire and bank fraud for falsifying statements on loan applications.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Bravo star was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, in December 2015.

Joe Giudice completed his 41-month sentence at the Allenwood Federal Prison in March 2019. After he completed his sentence, he was held by immigration officers until he voluntarily returned to his home country, Italy, where he attempted to appeal his deportation case.

The former couple, who were married for 20 years , separated in December 2019. Their divorce was finalized in September 2020.

Joe and Teresa share four daughters together. He has since moved to the Bahamas after a third appeal to return to the United States was denied in 2020.

The "Celebrity Apprentice" star became engaged to Ruelas in October 2021, and married in New Jersey the following year. He has two sons from a previous relationship.