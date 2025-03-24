Expand / Collapse search
'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice, husband Luis Ruelas owe $3M in tax liens

Giudice served time in prison for wire fraud

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, were hit with more than $3 million in tax liens.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star had a $303,889.20 judgment filed against her earlier this month, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Ruelas was hit with a $163,523.94 debt late last year, only to receive another lien in March for $2,569,842.06.

Giudice and Ruelas married in August 2022, nearly a decade after she and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud after being charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud.

TOM GIRARDI, EX ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ HUSBAND, FOUND GUILTY OF WIRE FRAUD, EMBEZZLING MILLIONS FROM CLIENTS

Luis Ruelas sports black leather coat with wife Teresa Giudice.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and husband Luis Ruelas have millions in tax liens. (The Happa Blonde)

Each of the three cases against Giudice and Ruelas are still open, according to the New Jersey Courts website.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR TERESA GIUDICE ‘CAN’T RELATE' TO JEN SHAH DESPITE BOTH BEING SENTENCED FOR FRAUD

Representatives for Giudice and Ruelas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Teresa Giudice sparkles in jumpsuit next to husband Luis Ruelas.

The three cases against Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are still open. (Bryan Steffy)

Giudice had previously served time in prison. She was sentenced in October 2014 to 15 months in prison after striking a deal with prosecutors and agreeing to plead guilty to mail, wire and bank fraud for falsifying statements on loan applications.

The Bravo star was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, in December 2015. 

teresa giudice on watch what happens live

Teresa Giudice served 11 months of a 15-month prison sentence. (Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty Images)

Joe Giudice completed his 41-month sentence at the Allenwood Federal Prison in March 2019. After he completed his sentence, he was held by immigration officers until he voluntarily returned to his home country, Italy, where he attempted to appeal his deportation case.

The former couple, who were married for 20 years, separated in December 2019. Their divorce was finalized in September 2020.

Teresa Guidice and her then-husband Giuseppe Guidice leaving court in 2013

Teresa Giudice and ex-husband Joe Giudice pleaded guilty to fraud, and each served time in prison. (Mike Coppola)

Joe and Teresa share four daughters together. He has since moved to the Bahamas after a third appeal to return to the United States was denied in 2020.

The "Celebrity Apprentice" star became engaged to Ruelas in October 2021, and married in New Jersey the following year. He has two sons from a previous relationship.

