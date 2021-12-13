'RHOBH' stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais reportedly test positive for COVID, production halted

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has "paused" production, a source told Fox News.

The news comes after stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Beauvais, 55, shared the news of her diagnosis on Instagram on Monday but did not make mention of her co-stars or the status of the reality show's production.

"I found out that I tested positive for COVID," she shared in a brief video. "I feel OK. I'm sure I will continue to feel OK."

She ensured that her sons had tested negative and asked for movie and television recommendations as she'd be quarantining for "probably 10" days.

"This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there. Be safe," she said before explaining that she may appear virtually on her talk show "The Real."

A source told People magazine,"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves."

"The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it," the insider added. "Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe."

Another source said that "all of the ladies are vaccinated," meaning the cases would all be breakthrough.

"They're fine and will be fine because of it," they added.

Fox News has reached out to reps for Bravo, Rinna, Jayne and Beauvais.

TMZ reports that "Real Housewives" will be on hiatus for several weeks and that everyone will be tested multiple times before returning to work, though regular testing was already in place. The outlet also reports that a crew member tested positive for the virus as well.

Rinna, Jayne and Beauvais attended the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7 along with several of their co-stars, including Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley.

Kemsley and Richards — as well as Richards' sister and co-star Kathy Hilton — tested positive for COVID-19 about a year ago.