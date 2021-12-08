Dorit Kemsley sizzles at People's Choice Awards in a cleavage-baring cut-out dress

Cast members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stepped out in their best dress at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday and fans couldn't get enough of Dorit Kemsley's revealing number.

The Bravo personality, 45, posed on the red carpet in a cleavage-baring black dress featuring cut-outs on each side of her abdomen, showcasing her figure.

She was joined by her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-stars Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

In one photo, the Beverly Beach designer looks over her shoulder as she shows off the backside of her dress, revealing her back and waist. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and her long, blonde hair fell past her shoulders in waves.

Kemsley's appearance at the awards show took place the same day Fox News confirmed her husband, Paul Kemsley, was arrested for DUI on Nov. 23. Paul, known by Bravo fans as "PK," was arrested by California Highway Patrol, per a report obtained by Fox News. He was pulled over "for weaving on the westbound US-101, east of Laurel Canyon Boulevard," the report reads, while driving a gray Bentley.

Kemsley, known as PK to fans of the reality show , was the only occupant of the vehicle. He exited the freeway before pulling over in Encino, California.

The Kemsleys also made headlines in November when the family's Encino, California home was invaded by two intruders . The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video and still images from the home invasion, which took place when Dorit and her two children were sleeping.

Police told the Los Angeles Times that the star complied with the suspects’ demands and directed them to valuables. PK was not home at the time of the incident.

They managed to take off with handbags, jewelry and watches "with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck," police said.

Fox News' Nate Day and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.