Published

Reese Witherspoon felt uncomfortable in sex scene with Mark Wahlberg, Hollywood stars react to actor’s union

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Stephanie Giang-Paunon
reese witherspoon margot robbie

Reese Witherspoon reveals she felt uncomfortable in sex scene with Mark Wahlberg, Hollywood’s A-list react to actor’s union strike (Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD REGRETS - Reese Witherspoon was uncomfortable with 'Fear' sex scene with Mark Wahlberg. Continue reading here…

‘WORK STOPPAGE’ - Hollywood’s A-list, including Matt Damon, Margot Robbie, Jeremy Renner, react to actor’s union strike. Continue reading here…

AGELESS LOVE - Dolph Lundgren, 65, seemingly marries 25-year-old fiancée. Continue reading here…

Kevin Costner wears white suit to Oscars after party with Christine Baumgartner

Judge rules Kevin Costner's estranged wife can't take property from $145 million estate.  (Getty Images)

COSTNER BATTLE - Judge rules Kevin Costner's estranged wife can't take property from $145 million estate. Continue reading here…

‘PERCOCET PRINCESS’ - Woman tied to suspected fentanyl death of Robert De Niro's grandson arrested. Continue reading here…

BLAST FROM THE PAST - 'Wheel of Fortune's' Pat Sajak 'surprised' he's still hosting a hit game show. Continue reading here…

Pat Sajak hosts Wheel of Fortune game show.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak says he's "surprised" he's still hosting a hit game show. (Getty Images)

TAKE IT EASY - The Eagles' farewell tour: Look back at iconic band's ‘Long Goodbye.’ Continue reading here…

‘OPPENHEIMER MOMENT’ - Director Christopher Nolan says AI in the film carries ‘responsibilities’ like atomic bomb creation. Continue reading here…

GONE TOO SOON - Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed. Continue reading here…

emily blunt matt damon

"Oppenheimer" stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt tell Fox News Digital the one thing they'll never do together as neighbors. (Fox News Digital)

A-LIST NEIGHBORS - ‘Oppenheimer’ stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt on being neighbors and the one thing they'll never do to. Continue reading here…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

