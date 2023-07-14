Expand / Collapse search
Drugs
Published

Woman tied to suspected fentanyl death of Robert De Niro's grandson arrested

Sophia Haley Marks, 20, known as the 'Percocet Princess' is expected in Manhattan federal court Friday

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
A woman was arrested Thursday in New York City in connection to the suspected fentanyl overdose death of Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Fox News Digital has learned.

Sophia Haley Marks, 20, allegedly sold Rodriguez drugs before he was found dead July 2 in his Manhattan apartment, according to a law enforcement source.

She was arrested Thursday evening in a joint operation by the NYPD, Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the source said. Marks is expected to appear Friday in Manhattan federal Court on charges of narcotics distribution.

ROBERT DE NIRO ATTENDS FUNERAL SERVICE FOR GRANDSONLEANDRO, 19, IN NEW YORK CITY

robert de niro grandson leandro robert de niro

The grandson of Robert De Niro, right, died of a suspected overdose July 2 in New York City. (Drena De Niro Instagram/Getty)

The arrest was first confirmed by the New York Post, which reported that Marks is known as the "Percocet Princess." 

The city medical examiner did not immediately respond to a request for Rodriguez's cause of death, but his mother wrote on Instagram July 5 that she believes he was sold fentanyl-laced pills.

ROBERT DE NIRO'S CO-STAR REVEALS MOTHER OF HIS 7TH BABY

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him, so for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever," she wrote in response to a user who had asked what happened to him.

drena de niro harvey keitel

Drena De Niro, left, and Harvey Keitel are seen at the wake of her son Leandro De Niro on July 6, 2023 in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

Rodriguez, 19, was found dead inside his financial district apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences, according to police.

Robert Deniro released a statement saying he was "deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo."

The teenager was laid to rest Saturday at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on the Upper East Side, where services have been held for countless luminaries, including former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, John Lennon and Judy Garland.

robert de niro at grandson's wake

Robert De Niro is seen at the wake of his grandson Leandro De Niro on July 6, 2023 in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

The "Goodfellas" star was joined by longtime friends and former co-stars, including actors Christopher Walken and Harvey Keitel.

Drena is the oldest of De Niro's seven children. The actor adopted her when he was married to his ex-wife, Diahnne Abbott, from 1976 to 1988. 

Marta Dhanis, Ashley Hume and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

