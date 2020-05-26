Rebel Wilson shares latest weight loss goal on social media: 'I'm working hard'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rebel Wilson is working on her 2020 fitness and health goals during quarantine.

The 40-year-old "Bridesmaid" actress revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that she's trying to get down to 75 kg. (165 lbs.) by the end of the year.

She's also keeping focused on her career as well and wants to get one of her films into production before the new year rings.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” Wilson captioned a photo of herself. “Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way 🤘what are your goals this year?”

She continued, “I’ll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs - but I’m working hard x."

Back in January, the producer announced that 2020 was going to be her "Year of Health."

"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health,''" she wrote at the time. "So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it! Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?"

The funny woman told Entertainment Tonight that she started losing weight while filming "Cats" and has since dropped between 40 and 50 pounds.

"I lost eight pounds shooting my number, in four days," Wilson said. "One, because there's a lot of physicality… But also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 [degrees] Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down."