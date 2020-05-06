Adele stuns fans with birthday photo on Instagram

Adele, the famous British songstress, stunned fans on Tuesday after she posted a photo on Instagram for her birthday in a sleek black dress.

Many of her followers praised the singer for her svelte shape. Chrissy Teigen commented simply, “Are you kidding me.”

The “Hello” singer, 32, thanked her fans for the birthday wishes.

“ I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x,” she posted.

In December, Adele took Instagram by storm when she posted a photo of herself rocking a sleek gown alongside the Grinch and Santa Claus ahead of the holidays. At the time, fans praised the “Rolling in the Deep” singer for her body transformation. In October, the singer showed off her slimmer figure at rapper Drake’s birthday party.

A source told Us Weekly the Oscar winner has dropped about 20 pounds from a mix of cardio, circuit training and Pilates.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report