Rebel Wilson's trainer reveals her secrets to her ‘year of health’ weight loss

Rebel Wilson is on a journey to lose 75 kg, which is roughly 165 pounds, and her secrets to doing it are simple.

Wilson, 40, has been working with fitness trainer Jono Castano during her “year of health” journey to achieve weight loss results.

The “Pitch Perfect” actor’s trainer revealed in a recent interview his four tips to losing weight and maintaining weight loss.

"And obviously results speak so much, when you get someone amazing results – you know, we talk about Rebel – a lot of people see that and they see the quality of work,” Castano told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The personal trainer’s key tips included focusing on nutrition, working out five days a week, balanced “supplementation and multivitamins” and “recovering well, this includes stretching, sleeping well, making sure you're not stressed etc.”

When it comes to exercise, he told the outlet he’s been working on heavy lifting with Wilson as well as high-intensity workouts.

“I think with any type of transformation, you shouldn't always look at the easiest option, you know, two months is not enough time to be able to change your body," Castano said.

Wilson has dubbed 2020 as her “year of health” in order to be consistent in her weight-loss journey. “My advice is keep your goals realistic, short and then achieve them and progress from there,” her trainer said.

"In terms of weight loss, we talk about that high intensity, looking at getting to around that 130 beats per minutes and then trying to burn as many calories as we can with movements that aren't going to hurt you,” Castano advised.

The personal trainer also advised to work out five days a week but not to completely slack off on days where you aren’t doing a vigorous fitness routine. “For any type of transformation I'd definitely recommend five times a week, with two days of recovery if possible,” he told the outlet.

He added: "But recovery is, you know, you're focusing on your stretching, getting a massage, or decreasing the load of the exercises, so, for example, going for a walk. Not every training session needs to be one hundred per cent, as long as we're moving and we're burning calories I think that's the key for any type of training."

Wilson has also been conscious of her nutrition during her weight-loss journey. According to People magazine, she took a trip to Austria in 2019 where she fell in love with the Mayr method diet.

The key points of the diet are to quit snacking, put more emphasis on breakfast rather than dinner, reduce dairy and gluten intake, avoid distractions while eating such as scrolling on social media, and chewing each bite of food 40 times, according to Prevention magazine.

“Nutrition is definitely a key factor, you need to be at that deficit. So, deficit is basically eating less than your total expenditure,” the “Isn’t It Romantic” star’s trainer told Yahoo!.

He added: “I'd probably say my number one tip that I say to all my clients is: eat to be satisfied, not full. With a lot of people, they tend to overeat and they get confused with being thirsty instead of hungry."

In May, the Australian actress opened up about her progress in a candid Instagram post.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way,” she began.

Wilson added: “I’ll be honest with you guys - with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs -- but I’m working hard.”