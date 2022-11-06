Rebel Wilson shoots down engagement rumors to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Actress Rebel Wilson politely shot down claims she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are engaged, despite reports claiming otherwise.

In a video shared to her Instagram story, the couple posed in front of Cinderella's Castle at Disneyland, displaying a united front. The caption read, "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged."

Page Six had previously reported that the women had been discussing their engagement at a recent Halloween party.

The "Pitch Perfect" actress went public with her relationship with Agruma in June, sharing in an Instagram post, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

In May, Wilson shared in an interview with People Magazine that her relationship with Agruma (who she didn't name at the time) blossomed in an "old-school" way. They talked on the phone for several weeks before ever going on a date, but Wilson noted it was a "really good way to get to know each other."

After posting the video from Disneyland, Wilson took to her Instagram stories to show the sweet treat her girlfriend had baked for her back home, saying in a video, "Ramona just made this apple pie…and I'm even more in love with her now."

The couple has been dating for several months and has made multiple public appearances together.