Rebel Wilson, boyfriend Jacob Busch split 4 months after confirming relationship: report

Rebel Wilson is a single woman.

The 40-year-old actress has reportedly split from her boyfriend Jacob Busch four months after confirming their relationship.

The pair made their red carpet debut in late September 2020 at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. He's also been spotted on her Instagram a number of times.

Things seem to have changed, however, as a source told People magazine.

"Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term," said the insider, who is a pal of Wilson's.

Furthermore, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to Instagram on Tuesday and hinted at being single.

The actress shared a pic of herself standing outside of a trailer while donning a denim dress, yellow sweater and white heels.

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh..." she wrote, adding the hashtag: "#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

Reps for Wilson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her," a source told People in September. "He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

In the same month, a source close to Wilson told Us Weekly that she had met her beau before the coronavirus pandemic.

"They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit," the source explained. "They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious."

Busch, 29, last made an appearance on Wilson's Instagram on Christmas Eve, popping up in a series of photos with the star and some friends boarding a plane for a winter getaway.

"From this cool & cozy pod squad to yours MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY HEALTHY HOLIDAYS to everyone!" read the caption.

Just a few days before, the "Cats" actress posted a picture of herself sharing a smooch with her man. The caption simply contained two emojis: A heart and a horse.

Busch occasionally posted about the star as well, sharing a handful of snaps from a hike with her in Dec.

"Best hike in the ‘Bu," he captioned the post, which included a pic of himself and Wilson cuddling up.