Reba McEntire opens up about relationship with Kelly Clarkson: 'We're family'

Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson’s relationship is in tip-top shape, according to the country singer and actress.

McEntire recently opened up about her relationship with her former stepdaughter-in-law in an interview with Us Magazine.

“We’re family,” she said. “She married my oldest son, Brandon [Blackstock], but we’re also good friends, so that goes a long way — when you can have a good friend as a part of your family.”

Clarkson, the winner of the inaugural season of “American Idol,” began dating Blackstock, former stepson of Reba McEntire, in 2012. The couple tied the knot in October 2013 in Tennessee.

Clarkson is the stepmother for Blackstock’s previous children, Savannah and Seth. Then Clarkson and Blackstock went on to become parents to daughter River Rose, 4, and son, Remington, 2.

Back in 2007 the two singers collaborated on a remake of the hit single “Because of You,” a song that received nominations for Musical Event of the Year and Best Vocal Country Collaboration at the 42nd Country Music Awards and the 50th Grammy Awards, respectively.

At the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, Clarkson gave McEntire lavish praise. “If we’re all being honest, sometimes when we meet our heroes it doesn’t always pan out how you hope… But meeting Reba, being friends with her, and eventually becoming family has been one of the highlights of my life.”