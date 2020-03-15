Reba McEntire reveals her mother has died after cancer battle

Reba McEntire is mourning her mother.

The 64-year-old country singer took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that her mother, Jacqueline, passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 93.

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today," wrote McEntire alongside a picture of her mom. "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go."

She added: "The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him."

"She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends," the singer continued. "Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone."

The photo of Jacqueline also shared her birthdate: Nov. 6, 1926.

"She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us," wrote McEntire. "We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."

The "Fancy" singer then shared another photo, this one of her mother, herself and a few family members.

"Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time - she gave you her undivided attention," said a tweet. "We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories. Thank you Lord for that."

McEntire then asked fans to donate to her charity rather than send flowers.

"In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. Donations can be made online..." she said.

McEntire recently postponed her tour amid coronavirus concerns.

"For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July," she wrote on Twitter. "All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones.

She concluded her message with, "We’ll get through this together."