Gwyneth Paltrow deletes 'tone-deaf' Goop post flaunting $400 designer shoes, skirt amid coronavirus pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow and her often-criticized Goop lifestyle brand have come under fire once again -- this time for flaunting an expensive fashion ensemble amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

In the since-deleted post that first appeared on Goop's Instagram page on Friday, Paltrow shared a selfie modeling a white shirt, tan skirt and white sneakers.

“Most days you’ll find GP wearing G.Label with a pair of sneakers—which is one reason we make it an annual tradition to put together a fresh sneaker guide each year. Get ready to cover some serious ground (run, don’t walk)," the caption read, according to Page Six.

The post was immediately flooded with comments from fans who criticized the actress for being "tone-deaf" and "irresponsible" for promoting outrageous designer prices given the current health crisis.

Paltrow's outfit included a G. Label "Alexander" skirt with a price tag of $450 and Alexandre Berman's "Clarita" sneakers, which sell for $425, according to the outlet.

One fan blasted the actress and her lifestyle brand, commenting, "We’re in the middle of a world-wide pandemic, y’all really think anyone’s gonna buy an ugly a–s $450 skirt?”

Another called on Goop to act more "sensitive" during a time in which thousands are contracting COVID-19 and are forced to being quarantined as a means of restricting the rampant spread of the virus.

Goop appeared to have taken fans' groans into account, as the brand put up a post on Saturday informing readers how to "self-soothe" and "reconnect" through meditation.

Still, some users weren't sold. One fan commented on the lifestyle brand's meditation post to remind the company that its Friday post didn't go unnoticed.

"So when does GOOP get real about posting $$$$ clothes...does GOOP volunteer? Donate to lesser women in need as the Pandemic hits? A lot of self involvement," the angry follower commented.

Last month, the actress made note of the coronavirus pandemic with a joke about her role in the film "Contagion."

“En route to Paris,” she wrote on Instagram. “Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane.

“I’ve already been in this movie,” she added. “Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.”