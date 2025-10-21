Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire learned this life-changing lesson at 70 years old

'Fancy' singer Reba McEntire shares life advice about not stressing over 'little stuff or big stuff'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Reba McEntire on why her romance with Rex Linn works Video

Reba McEntire on why her romance with Rex Linn works

Country music star Reba McEntire says the "cowboy way of life" brought her and boyfriend Rex Linn together in an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the ACM Awards.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reba McEntire revealed the "hardest lesson" she's ever had to learn.

After turning 70, McEntire is now sharing her best advice for a good life, which includes choosing not to stress about "the little stuff or the big stuff."

The country music star said the hardest lesson for her to learn in life was to "quit living for tomorrow and for yesterday," McEntire told People magazine. "That’s really hard to do, but it’s so rewarding when it clicks."

"I used to think being content was a no-no, because if you're content, you're not going to strive to continue to do better," she explained. "That's not true because you always try to improve your health. As I tell artists on ‘The Voice,’ and anybody that ever asks me for advice, I'll say, 'Enjoy every minute.'"

REBA MCENTIRE ENGAGED TO REX LINN AFTER ADMITTING SHE LOST FAITH IN MARRIAGE FOLLOWING TWO DIVORCES

Reba McEntire poses on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Reba McEntire gave life advice after turning 70. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

McEntire is also taking her own advice. The "I'm a Survivor" singer said she hasn't set a retirement date after a successful 50 years in the industry.

"I don’t know when. It could be in 20 years," McEntire told the outlet. "I think I’ll know when it’s the time. Dolly [Parton] and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the ‘Reba’ show, and I said, 'Are you going to retire?' She said, 'Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I’m doing in this job right now?' I agree with her a hundred percent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring."

"I love this chapter in my life," she added. "I'm very grateful."

Reba McEntire at Super Bowl

Reba McEntire revealed she has no plans to retire anytime soon. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rex Linn in a blue jacket gives Reba McEntire a rose on stage in a black jacket

Reba McEntire opened up about her relationship with Rex Linn. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

This chapter of McEntire's life includes an engagement to Rex Linn. The "Reba" star announced her engagement to Linn at the 2025 Emmy Awards in September. The two also work together on McEntire's show, "Happy Place." The two are joined by co-stars Melissa Peterman and Belissa Escobedo. McEntire described working with her fiancé as a "blast." 

"Getting to work with Rex, drive to work with Rex and do the show, the rehearsals, drive home, talk about it, rehearse together – that’s what’s really special for me," she explained. "I’ve not had that before."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn at the Super Bowl

Reba McEntire announced her engagement to Rex Linn in September. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

McEntire and Linn reconnected in 2020 after first working together on "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw" in 1991.

"I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn," she told People magazine. "Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue