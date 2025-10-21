Reba McEntire learned this life-changing lesson at 70 years old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reba McEntire revealed the "hardest lesson" she's ever had to learn.

After turning 70, McEntire is now sharing her best advice for a good life, which includes choosing not to stress about "the little stuff or the big stuff."

The country music star said the hardest lesson for her to learn in life was to "quit living for tomorrow and for yesterday," McEntire told People magazine. "That’s really hard to do, but it’s so rewarding when it clicks."

"I used to think being content was a no-no, because if you're content, you're not going to strive to continue to do better," she explained. "That's not true because you always try to improve your health. As I tell artists on ‘The Voice,’ and anybody that ever asks me for advice, I'll say, 'Enjoy every minute.'"

McEntire is also taking her own advice. The "I'm a Survivor" singer said she hasn't set a retirement date after a successful 50 years in the industry.

"I don’t know when. It could be in 20 years," McEntire told the outlet. "I think I’ll know when it’s the time. Dolly [Parton] and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the ‘Reba’ show, and I said, 'Are you going to retire?' She said, 'Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I’m doing in this job right now?' I agree with her a hundred percent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring."

"I love this chapter in my life," she added. "I'm very grateful."

This chapter of McEntire's life includes an engagement to Rex Linn. The "Reba" star announced her engagement to Linn at the 2025 Emmy Awards in September. The two also work together on McEntire's show, "Happy Place." The two are joined by co-stars Melissa Peterman and Belissa Escobedo. McEntire described working with her fiancé as a "blast."

"Getting to work with Rex, drive to work with Rex and do the show, the rehearsals, drive home, talk about it, rehearse together – that’s what’s really special for me," she explained. "I’ve not had that before."

McEntire and Linn reconnected in 2020 after first working together on "The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw" in 1991.

"I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn," she told People magazine. "Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though."

