Reba McEntire calls out AI-generated fake pregnancy photos and Dolly Parton 'deathbed' images

Reba McEntire is firing back at the use of AI-generated images.

The "Fancy" singer posted a message on her Instagram stories Thursday to slam the use of AI-generated images in support of fellow country music star Dolly Parton.

"You tell 'em, Dolly," McEntire wrote. "That AI mess has got us doing all kinds of crazy things. You're out there dying, I'm out here having a baby. Well, both of us know you're too young, and I'm too old for any of that kind of nonsense."

McEntire was referring to AI-generated images that showed the star, 70, and fiancé Rex Linn posing with an ultrasound photo as Linn cradles McEntire's pregnant stomach.

Another fake photo making the rounds online recently featured Parton lying in a hospital bed attached to a tube as McEntire sits at her bedside praying and wiping away tears from her eyes.

Reps for McEntire did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The image of Parton on her "deathbed" began circulating after Parton announced last month that due to certain "health challenges," her scheduled six-night residency in Las Vegas would be postponed from December 2025 to September 2026.

In response to the images, Parton posted a video on Instagram telling her followers, "If I was really dying, I don’t think Reba would be the one at my death bed," adding she hopes McEntire "might come visit me earlier."

The singer's sister, Frieda, further raised concerns about Parton's health when she asked fans to join her in prayer for the songstress.

"Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately," Frieda wrote on Facebook. "I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

Parton took to Instagram earlier this week to dispel rumors she was dying, telling her fans, "I'm not ready to die yet."

"I didn't take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of," Parton explained. "When I got around to it, the doctor said we need to take care of this, we need to take care of that. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt where I'm kind of having some treatments here and there."

McEntire also touched on the health concerns Parton alluded to in her recent Instagram story, letting her friend know, "You better know I'm praying for you. I love you with all my heart, and I can't wait to see you soon. Love you!"

