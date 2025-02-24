Christopher Rich credits Reba McEntire for acting return after debilitating stroke left him unable to walk

Christopher Rich credited Reba McEntire for his return to acting after spending nearly a decade out of the spotlight.

Rich, 71, who originally starred alongside the country music star in "Reba," appeared in McEntire's new show "Happy's Place" on Feb. 21.

"I mean, I've basically taken the last decade off," Rich told Entertainment Tonight. "And if anybody was going to drag me out of the dark corner of the closet, it would be the redhead."

Rich took a break from acting after suffering a stroke in 2018.

"I feel so bizarre recovering from the stroke thing that I didn't even want to go out of my house for a lot of the time," he explained to the outlet. "But, [McEntire and Melissa Peterman] got me back out. They would invite me to parties and reunion things…"

Rich and McEntire admitted they've spent a lot of time watching football together at the country music star's home with her boyfriend, Rex Linn.

For Rich, the writers and producers of "Happy's Place" made him "feel safe" enough to "trot [his] broken body out again."

"I love these two so much," Rich noted of McEntire and Peterman. "It means the world to me."

Peterson and McEntire "were there from the beginning," Rich previously told People magazine.

"I mean, they came to my hospital bed; they sent me gifts," he explained. "Melissa used to come over and bring me treats all the time in the hospital," he shares. "And she was such a great supporter."

Right before his stroke, Rich starred in "The Christmas Trap" in 2018. He took on a role in "Spiked" in 2021 before appearing as a tattoo artist in the episode of "Happy's Place."

The stroke left Rich unable to use the left side of his body. However, through physical therapy and rehab, the actor was able to learn to walk and talk again.

"It's been a long journey," Rich told People about his recovery. "You know, I liken it to sort of climbing a marble facade of a building with your fingernails."

"You make tiny little bits of progress, but you don't get up there very high."

