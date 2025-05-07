Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire says 'cowboy way of life' is at the heart of romance with boyfriend

ACMs host Reba McEntire began dating 'Young Sheldon' actor Rex Linn in 2020

By Lauryn Overhultz , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
close
Reba McEntire on why her romance with Rex Linn works Video

Reba McEntire on why her romance with Rex Linn works

Country music star Reba McEntire says the ‘cowboy way of life’ brought her and boyfriend Rex Linn together in an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the ACM Awards.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's mutual love for "the cowboy way of life" created a "perfect union" for the two.

McEntire, who is set to host the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, opened up about her relationship with the actor while walking the red carpet ahead of the biggest nights in country music.

"Well, Rex and I get along in every aspect," the singer-actress told Fox News Digital about why their romance works. "He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry."

"He's an actor. I'm a singer. I love to act. Now we act together," she added. "So it's just the perfect union, absolutely. And we get along great. We do argue now. We argue a lot, but we have fun doing that too."

REBA MCENTIRE SHARES THE TERRIFYING ACTIVITY SHE AND HER BOYFRIEND ENJOY TOGETHER: 'SCARES HIM TO DEATH'

Reba McEntire walks the red carpet

Reba McEntire opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Rex Linn in an interview with Fox News Digital. (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

As for whether the two will ever get married, McEntire said, "you never know. Absolutely, hope so one day."

McEntire and Linn have been friends since 1991, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until 2020. At the time, McEntire had guest starred on Linn's show "Young Sheldon." The two had to build their relationship virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rex Linn, Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been friends since the '90s. (Getty Images)

"We didn't get to see each other from January [2020] till June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time," McEntire previously told E! News. "It was very special. It was a great way to find out about each other without ever touching." 

"We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020," she explained.

WATCH: REBA MCENTIRE ON WHY HER ROMANCE WITH REX LINN WORKS

Reba McEntire on why her romance with Rex Linn works Video

REBA MCENTIRE BECAME A COWGIRL ON FAMILY RANCH AT AGE 5 BEFORE COUNTRY MUSIC STARDOM

The 16-time ACM Award winner explained that everything happens for a reason. Since beginning her relationship with Linn, McEntire has taken on a handful of projects — including her show "Happy's Place," which also stars Linn.

"I didn’t expect it," McEntire told US Weekly in October 2024. "But everything just gelled, the success of us getting to work together, my touring and everything else fell into place. Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason."

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn on "Big Sky"

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn started dating in 2020. (Michael Moriatis)

McEntire noted she has had a "newfound strength" since beginning her relationship with Linn.

"Once you’re confident in your love life, your at-home life, then you can go out and conquer the world," she explained.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

McEntire's discography spans 32 studio albums, 26 compilation albums and two live albums. She's taken home 16 ACM Awards, 14 American Music Awards, three Grammy Awards and more, as many have dubbed her "the Queen of Country."

Reba McEntire 63rd Academy Awards

Reba McEntire has been in the country music business for nearly 50 years. (Getty Images)

The singer-turned-actress admitted the phrase "everything happens for a reason" has rung true in "every step" of her career.

"When I started in the music business, I didn’t make big leaps and bounds," she told US Weekly. "I didn’t have one thing that catapulted me into success. My growth was little bitty steps every year, but steady. I knew nothing about the music business, so when good things happened, I was very thankful. It also gave me time to build a team of friends and people in the business who could teach me, and I had fun learning."

Reba McEntire at Super Bowl

Reba McEntire has won 16 ACM Awards. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

McEntire was chosen as the host of this year's ACM Awards and will be joined by Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Wynonna Judd and more as presenters for the evening.

The 2025 ACM Awards will air Thursday on Amazon Prime from Frisco, Texas.

WATCH: REBA MCENTIRE WALKS THE CARPET AHEAD OF 2025 ACM AWARDS

Reba McEntire walks the carpet ahead of 2025 ACM Awards Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending