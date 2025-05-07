Reba McEntire says 'cowboy way of life' is at the heart of romance with boyfriend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's mutual love for "the cowboy way of life" created a "perfect union" for the two.

McEntire, who is set to host the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, opened up about her relationship with the actor while walking the red carpet ahead of the biggest nights in country music.

"Well, Rex and I get along in every aspect," the singer-actress told Fox News Digital about why their romance works. "He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry."

"He's an actor. I'm a singer. I love to act. Now we act together," she added. "So it's just the perfect union, absolutely. And we get along great. We do argue now. We argue a lot, but we have fun doing that too."

As for whether the two will ever get married, McEntire said, "you never know. Absolutely, hope so one day."

McEntire and Linn have been friends since 1991, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until 2020. At the time, McEntire had guest starred on Linn's show "Young Sheldon." The two had to build their relationship virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We didn't get to see each other from January [2020] till June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time," McEntire previously told E! News. "It was very special. It was a great way to find out about each other without ever touching."

"We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020," she explained.

The 16-time ACM Award winner explained that everything happens for a reason. Since beginning her relationship with Linn, McEntire has taken on a handful of projects — including her show "Happy's Place," which also stars Linn.

"I didn’t expect it," McEntire told US Weekly in October 2024. "But everything just gelled, the success of us getting to work together, my touring and everything else fell into place. Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason."

McEntire noted she has had a "newfound strength" since beginning her relationship with Linn.

"Once you’re confident in your love life, your at-home life, then you can go out and conquer the world," she explained.

McEntire's discography spans 32 studio albums, 26 compilation albums and two live albums. She's taken home 16 ACM Awards, 14 American Music Awards, three Grammy Awards and more, as many have dubbed her "the Queen of Country."

The singer-turned-actress admitted the phrase "everything happens for a reason" has rung true in "every step" of her career.

"When I started in the music business, I didn’t make big leaps and bounds," she told US Weekly. "I didn’t have one thing that catapulted me into success. My growth was little bitty steps every year, but steady. I knew nothing about the music business, so when good things happened, I was very thankful. It also gave me time to build a team of friends and people in the business who could teach me, and I had fun learning."

McEntire was chosen as the host of this year's ACM Awards and will be joined by Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Gretchen Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Wynonna Judd and more as presenters for the evening.

The 2025 ACM Awards will air Thursday on Amazon Prime from Frisco, Texas.

