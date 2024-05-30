Reality TV rancher says 'Yellowstone' ignites 'craving' for cowboy lifestyle

Rancher-turned-reality star Steve McBee shared his thoughts on how the explosive popularity of "Yellowstone" has ignited a Western cultural phenomenon.

The 52-year-old entrepreneur is the founder and owner of McBee Farm and Cattle, a farming and ranching empire on 40,000 acres of land in Missouri. McBee stars alongside his four sons — Steven Jr., Cole, Jesse and Brayden — in the reality series "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys," which has been called the "real-life Yellowstone."

During an interview with Fox News Digital, McBee reflected on "Yellowstone's" role in creating a "craving" for the cowboy lifestyle.

"I think what ‘Yellowstone’ has done … I think, at the end of the day, it's in all of our DNA and genetics — farming and ranching. It's how we survive," he said. "Raising the food, raising the cattle.

"So, I don't even care if you're an analyst for a hedge fund on Wall Street. You see a ‘Yellowstone’ and you have this craving inside of you. ‘I want to be on a horse' or 'I want to be driving a tractor, raising the crop,'" McBee continued.

"'Yellowstone' catapulted that, was a segue into bringing country. I mean, you see Beyoncé, and you see everything right now. It's like the iron is hot in the Western world," he added.

"Farming, ranching, agriculture is the topic of so many hot buttons. And, so, I think there's a lot of opportunity for us to educate the consumer on how many good things we do for the environment, for the food that everybody's eating. And, so, I think that we need to take an opportunity to use this platform for those purposes as well."

McBee told Fox News Digital he rarely watches TV as his heavy workload doesn't allow much free time. However, he said he watched two seasons of "Yellowstone" and a few episodes of another hit reality series to prepare to star in "The McBee Dynasty."

"I actually watched like four episodes of ‘The Kardashians’ just to see what reality TV was. And I was like, 'Yeah, I don't know.' But I kind of thought I better do a little bit of background," he said.

While McBee hasn't had much previous experience with reality shows, Steven Jr. starred on the Fox reality dating show "Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer" in 2022. While filming scenes at the family ranch, producers became intrigued after getting an in-depth look at the family's interactions and day-to-day life.

After "Joe Millionaire" concluded, the McBees were approached by several production companies about creating their own show and decided to work with Jeff Jenkins Productions. "The McBee Dynasty" premiered on the USA Network and Peacock March 11.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, McBee praised NBC, Peacock and Jeff Jenkins Productions for giving the family a lot of freedom while filming the series.

"They were really like, ‘Just be authentic. Just be yourselves. You know, we're just going to be flies on the wall,'" he recalled. "They really just followed us around."

In addition to the family dynamics, the show highlights the challenges of running the massive ranch as well as the other McBee businesses, including McBee’s Coffee N Carwash and McBee Meat Company.

"We laugh so much because with all the different businesses and the farm and ranch being the largest, everything ties back to that," he said. "Every day there's a new crisis. One thing I'd say is — I've said this a lot — I feel like after the few shows I did watch, we're the most realistic reality show out there, because what happened on that show was real. And it's just the truth of running a farm or a ranch or running a business.

"You're dealing with basically situations every day," McBee added. "The sky's falling situations."

While McBee said he thought "Yellowstone" was entertaining, he feels "The McBee Dynasty" gives viewers a true look at the reality of running a ranching empire.

"We've said for many years we are literally a reality show," he recalled. "I mean, the action on ours, everything happening with all the businesses and the farm and ranch and all the personalities. You couldn't make up the stuff that happens to us on a daily basis.

"I feel that the authenticity of our show — I don't know how you could have a more real show.

"I'm not taking anybody to the train station, but we're coming close," he joked, referring to the euphemism that "Yellowstone's" Dutton family uses to refer to the place where they murder their enemies and dispose of their dead bodies.

USA Network has described "The McBee Dynasty" as "'Yellowstone' meets ‘Succession’" since the show examines how each of the brothers are vying to be the next in line to take over the business. The first season follows the family's efforts to close a deal that would make McBee Farm and Cattle a billion-dollar company. Its failure could result in the financial ruin of the business.

McBee told Fox News Digital running the business with his sons is "both a blessing and a curse."

"But it definitely has more blessings," he said. "It's definitely more pros than cons. You know, there's challenges that a lot of people don't face in their everyday business because they don't have that personal tie. But that personal tie is also what brings all the value and what just makes it so worth it at the end of the day, no matter what happened during the working hours."

In addition to focusing on the family's business dealings, "The McBee Dynasty" also delves into the complicated love lives of McBee and his sons. McBee and his wife Kirsti recently divorced after almost three decades of marriage, and the patriarch is involved in a love triangle with McBee Farm and Cattle CFO Galyna Saltkovska and waitress Brooke.

However, McBee has made it clear to both women he never plans to remarry and isn't interested in commitment.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, McBee opened up about his relationships on the show and his outlook on future romances.

"That was a complicated deal," he said of his love life on the show's first season. "My life's a real triangle. I've been very candid. Forthcoming.

"I get some hate but more love, I would say, over that because I try to be very transparent.

"Went through a divorce after 28 years," McBee added. "My [sons'] mother is the same mom of all four boys. I'll love her till the day I die, but I just don't want to be in a committed relationship. I don't want to be remarried. I just don't see the point. I'm not having more kids.

"So, for me now, it's very situational. That's my situation. You know, I get some hate on that. I'm not discouraging anybody else from marriage. I'm just saying for myself," he added.

"I want to be open and honest. I'm not going to lie to a woman. And I just kind of lay the cards out there."

Three of McBee's sons' girlfriends make appearances in the show, including Calah Jackson, who is still dating Steven Jr. after winning "Joe Millionaire." Fans can watch the drama play out as the couples try to navigate the ups and downs of their relationships during the series' first season.

McBee told Fox News Digital what love advice he's given his sons.

"The person that you pick for the mother of your children, that's a big decision," he said. "Don't do it on a whim. There's a difference between lust and love. And we've all had somebody. That woman we just had to have but probably wasn't the best mother for our children, so to speak. So be patient. Choose wisely."

All episodes of "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys" are available to stream on Peacock.