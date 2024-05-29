'Yellowstone' stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison channel their characters in Western-themed wedding

"Yellowstone" stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison recently tied the knot — and the theme was right on brand.

"I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace and a soft, blush color palette," Harrison, who has played rodeo cowgirl Laramie since season 3 of the Paramount Network drama series, told Vogue.

"From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events, but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most," Harrison said of their wedding, which was held at the Harrison family home in Dallas. "Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible."

‘YELLOWSTONE’S' RYAN BINGHAM CONFIRMS OFF-SCREEN ROMANCE WITH CO-STAR HASSIE HARRISON IN FIERY PIC

The reception tent was a nod to Texas’ oldest dance hall, Gruene Hall. The space featured communal style tables, hardwood floors and neon lights, while the stage’s backdrop was a greenery wall with the phrase "live the best of this life" displayed.

"Our story is thanks to my mom," Harrison said of first meeting her now-husband. "She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives. They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common — so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s still a wonder to us to this day that our paths hadn’t crossed sooner given all our shared connections back home," she told the outlet. "It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE POST

Representatives for Harrison and Bingham did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In April 2023, the couple first confirmed their off-screen romance.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The 42-year-old singer-songwriter, who plays ranch hand Walker on the show, posted a photo of the couple mid-kiss in front of a bonfire on his Instagram.

"More than a spark," Bingham cheekily captioned his post. Harrison replied in the comments with, "I love you, cowboy."