'Yellowstone' star teases 'best season finale in history,' promises fans it's 'worth the wait'

"Yellowstone" star Ian Bohen didn't hold back while hyping up the hit show's highly-anticipated series finale.

The 47-year-old actor, who stars as Ryan in "Yellowstone," assured fans that their expectations will be exceeded when the Paramount Network series airs its long-awaited fifth and final season.

"The fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written," Bohen told Entertainment Tonight ahead of "Yellowstone's" Stagecoach pop-up event.

He continued, "Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish... and they don't satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense."

'YELLOWSTONE' ENDING AFTER SECOND HALF OF SEASON FIVE AMID KEVIN COSTNER DRAMA

"I don't know that any show has finished this strongly ever," the "Teen Wolf" alum said. "We're expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that's what it's going to be. We thank everyone for their patience... It'll be worth the wait, I promise."

Led by Kevin Costner, the Taylor Sheridan-created show also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Yellowstone" aired the first half of the fifth and final season in November 2022. The second half was expected last November but the episodes were postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers' strikes. The final half of "Yellowstone's" final season is now slated to begin airing in November 2024.

While speaking with ET, Bohen shared his thoughts on bonding with the "Yellowstone" cast over the years since the show premiered in 2018,

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's like having brothers and sisters where you go through life moments, and you're with your family. When something really neat happens, you look to your left and to your right to see who's with you that's smiling the same way that you are," he said. "It's looking sideways to see who's standing next to you and they feeling the same stuff. It's a family... It's never going to go away."

Bohen also reflected on how he finds it "so grounding" to interact with "Yellowstone" fans at in-person events including the Stagecoach pop-up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When people talk about what the show means to them, it makes you feel like you're part of something much bigger than just an entertainment product," the actor told ET. "It touches people in a way that is different than just something that they're fans of. It's a cultural phenomenon."

It makes you feel like the work that you're doing is more important than you ever thought it would be."