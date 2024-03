Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Christian Dumontet, the husband of former "Selling Sunset" reality star Christine Quinn, was arrested Tuesday for assault with a deadly weapon at their home in the Hollywood Hills.

Officers with the Hollywood Community Police station responded to Quinn's residence for "a domestic incident" around 2 p.m. on March 19, Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Victim and suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when the suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at victim ... missed, but hit the victim's child causing injury," authorities said.

Quinn and Dumontet have one three-year-old son named Christian.

"Child was treated at scene by paramedics, not transported," officials said.

Quinn's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Christine found fame as one of the stars of the breakout Netflix real estate reality show, "Selling Sunset."

The series featured her engagement, romantic gothic wedding to Christian and pregnancy with her son, but she left the show after five seasons.

Quinn then wrote a memoir, "How to be a Boss B----," and opened her own real estate company with Dumontet, RealOpen, where buyers can use cryptocurrency to purchase and sell homes.