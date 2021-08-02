‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn rocks a bikini during Sicily getaway months after giving birth

Christine Quinn is heating things up.

The "Selling Sunset" star proudly unveiled her incredible bikini bod while enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Taormina, Sicily.

The 32-year-old blonde bombshell rocked a pastel pink bikini with a festival floral and beachy print as she enjoyed the waves alongside her husband Christian Richard. Quinn revealed on Instagram that their newborn joined their family getaway.

At one point, Quinn and her husband shared a passionate kiss by the sapphire-hued sea. The pair wed in December 2019.

‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR CHRISTINE QUINN WELCOMES FIRST CHILD WITH HUSBAND CHRISTIAN RICHARD: ‘BEYOND GRATEFUL’

In May, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Christian Georges Dumontet. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long, People magazine reported.

"Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined," the celebrity real estate agent told the outlet at the time. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone. It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

"Let's just say he was born with good taste," Quinn shared. "He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!"

According to Quinn, her water broke just after she returned home from filming Season 4 of the reality TV series.

"It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies," Quinn recalled. "I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital. Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation. Baby C was very eager to make his appearance in this world and in dramatic fashion — he got that from his mommy."

Quinn credited her husband for being so supportive during the birth.

"He was very calm throughout the whole process," she explained. One day I might share more about what happened, but for right now, I am humbled and grateful that three of us came home from the hospital."

"It was the most magical moment of my life," Quinn reflected on holding her son for the first time. "Suddenly, there is a tiny human in my arms. It was surreal when I was finally able to hold him and kiss his little nose. I can't believe that we created this little miracle."