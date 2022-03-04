'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn 'safe but shaken' after LA home targeted by armed robbers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christine Quinn is counting her blessings after armed robbers attempted – and failed – to break into her Los Angeles home overnight Friday.

The "Selling Sunset" star opened up about the scary ordeal in an Instagram Story posted in the early morning, just feet away from where the close call took place.

"Hey guys, so I want to let you know that we were sleeping, and we woke up to noises and the noises started getting louder and louder and we didn't know what was going on. We immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom there was two armed robbers breaking our glass window," Quinn explained.

Fortunately, the real estate agent said the attempted robbers never made it into the home because of the ultra-strong windows her home has. A rep for the star also confirmed to Fox News Digital that Quinn and her family are "safe but shaken."

"Our windows are so strong and we have such good security in this house that they weren't able to get in," she said.

Quinn and her husband Christian Richard called the cops, who arrived within a minute. The suspects were trying to break in through her master bedroom, which is "very close" to where the couple's almost 10-month-old son was sleeping.

"We went into our baby's room and immediately locked the door and the cops were here instantly. Because the robbers weren't able to break in our house through any of our windows because their double-, triple-paned windows they decided to leave."

Quinn shared photos of the two suspects from the home's security footage. She asked her social media followers to reach out if they look familiar.

"This was the most horrifying moment of my life when we're laying in bed and there are two armed men were watching on cameras literally four feet from me and my baby's sleeping very close to us," she continued.

The Netflix star then warned her followers about the uptick in home break-ins in the area in recent months.

"I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in LA. It's happening all the time and I don't know what would have happened if they would have been able to get through that glass because they would have reached our bedroom, and they would have probably shot us. So, I want you guys to know be really safe out there," she added.

The real estate agent also shared a photo of the window the robbers attempted to break. Although it appeared shattered, there was no actual signs of a breakthrough.

She added that her home security system has "26 4K resolution cameras" so she plans to show more clear shots of the suspects' faces.

The incident at Quinn's home follows a string of similar incidents targeting celebrities. In January, three masked armed robbers ransacked the multimillion-dollar mansion of influencer Florence Mirsky in Los Angeles ’ San Fernando Valley early Thursday, leaving two house-sitters zip-tied , according to police.

Priot to that, the death of Jacqueline Avant , a well-known philanthropist and wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, in her Beverly Hills home furthered fears about the uptick in brazen home invasion robberies in and around Los Angeles.