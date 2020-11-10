'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice is dating a new man after split with Joe

Teresa Giudice is dating a new man following her split with her husband Joe after 20 years of marriage.

The "Real Housewives" couple finalized their divorce in September, eight months after announcing they would be ending their marriage. The duo hadn’t been together in more than four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence and was released in 2015, and Joe Giudice began a 41-month prison term in March 2016.

People reports that Teresa Giudice has officially moved on with businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas. A source confirmed the identity of her new man after the star herself confessed on Facebook that she did indeed have someone new in her life.

"Excited to reveal my new boyfriend," the mother of four wrote in a post showing the unidentified man with his hand wrapped around her waist.

'RHONJ’ STAR JOE GIUDICE BREAKS HIS SILENCE AFTER ARRIVING IN ITALY

The outlet reports that Ruelas is the co-founder and executive vice president of business development at Digital Media Solutions in Clearwater, Florida. However, Giudice has not publicly revealed the identity of her new man. She’s only confirmed that she’s started dating someone.

The news is likely not a huge blow to Joe, who recently told E! News that he has started seeing someone new and noted that he’d be OK if his ex-wife decided to do the same.

TERESA AND JOE GIUDICE'S INTERVIEW: FROM CHEATING ALLEGATIONS, SELFIES WITH ICE AGENTS AND JOE'S WEIGHT LOSS

“What's she going to do, stay alone forever? That's not fair, as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we'd still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don't know. Things change after so many years."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Joe was held by immigration officials after he completed his sentence. A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe, who is not an American citizen, would be deported to his native Italy upon completion of his prison term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joe and Teresa will continue to co-parent their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.