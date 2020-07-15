‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams arrested at Breonna Taylor protest

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams was arrested at a protest in Louisville, Ky. held in honor of Breonna Taylor.

Williams, 39, was booked on Tuesday for one felony and two misdemeanors, the reality star announced on Instagram in a series of posts.

According to E! News, the charges include intimidating a participant in legal process, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing.

The Bravo star gathered outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home along with other protesters, the outlet said. Participants demanded justice for Taylor, who was fatally shot by police officers during a no-knock warrant search in connection with a drug investigation.

On Wednesday, Williams revealed Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, waited for the reality star after her arrest.

“It was my pleasure!" the reality star captioned a photo of her and Palmer. "I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor ) Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family @untilfreedom it was an honor @tamikadmallory."added, "@danieljaycameron

She added: “@danieljaycameron 🗣 Arrest the Cops! Do The RIGHT thing.”

Williams’ sister Lauren documented the arrest and posted it on her Instagram.

“She has always been fearless," Lauren captioned her Instagram post. "You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she's sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions.”

She added: “This is her passion, this is her purpose. God please protect them."