Garcelle Beauvais says she ‘felt pressure’ as the first black ‘RHOBH’ star

Garcelle Beauvais felt anxious ahead of her first season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Did I feel the pressure of being the first black woman on [‘RHOBH’]? Yes, I definitely felt pressure that people wanted me to come in and do a certain thing or have a chip on my shoulder,” Beauvais, who joined the show this season, said on Wednesday’s episode of “Reality Life with Kate Casey.”

Beauvais, 53, is the first person of color to hold a “RHOBH” diamond in its 10 seasons on the air.

“I really didn’t want to be labeled an angry black woman, because that’s not who I am,” she continued. “I just wanted to stay true to who I am, and I think that’s what people have been able to see so far.”

While the show is currently on a hiatus — it returns on July 8 — she is still learning how to handle the fanbase.

“I was not prepared for how social media takes over,” she said. “Lisa Rinna told me that it is one thing to shoot the show. It’s another to see it and what the others have said about you. Then the whole world weighs in. There are many layers to be on the show.”

And although they’ve wrapped, the actress quipped, “I worry there are still mics on in my car. I don’t trust they are gone.”