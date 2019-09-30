Expand / Collapse search
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Eva Marcille welcomes third child

By Jaclyn Hendricks | New York Post
Eva Marcille is a proud new mama of three.

On Friday, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star welcomed her third child, son Maverick, Us Weekly confirmed.

Maverick is Marcille’s second child with husband Michael Sterling, whom she married last year, as the couple also shares a 1-year-old son, Michael Todd Sterling Jr. The “America’s Next Top Model” alum, 34, also has a daughter, Marley, with ex Kevin McCall.

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling attend the BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

After announcing in May that she was expecting, Marcille revealed the gender of her then-baby-to-be a month later.

“Yeah, it’s a boy… and I haven’t told anyone,” Marcille told Extra at the time. She later added: “Life is good. I can say life is good.”

A rep for Marcille did not immediately return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.