Reality TV star Apollo Nida living in a halfway house after prison

Apollo Nida is almost a free man for the second time.

The ex-husband of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is now living in a halfway house in Philadelphia, per Federal Bureau of Prisons records obtained by Page Six on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be released from federal custody on November 26 of this year.

Nida, 40, found himself in trouble with the US Marshals Service in June, just days after he was released from prison for the first time.

At the time, a representative for the US Marshals Service told us Nida had gotten in trouble for breaking a condition of his release, explaining: “He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody.”

Nida was originally sentenced to eight years behind bars on conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud charges and was ordered to pay $1.9 million in restitution in 2014.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.