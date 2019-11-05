'Real Housewives' star Braunwyn Windham-Burke confesses to cheating on husband Sean

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is coming clean about her extramarital affairs.

In an appearance on Bravo’s “After Show,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed that she cheated on husband Sean after going through a rough patch in their marriage.

“I cheated on Sean,” Windham-Burke revealed to an off-screen producer. The revelation was met with shock from co-star Shannon Beador.

“We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else, too.”

“We were in two different homes,” the “RHOC” star continued. “I went to Hawaii. I took the kids. I enrolled them in school. I told Sean I was done. I just didn’t want to be a single mom anymore. He traveled 25 days out of the month.”

Windham-Burke went on to note that the extramarital affair was “PG” and she only needed someone to hear her out.

Eventually, the married couple were able to work everything out in the end. Windham-Burke noted that the two rekindled their relationship “after a few months” when he flew to Hawaii to win her back.

“He got down on one knee and re-proposed to me. He had quit his job. He was the president of a very successful company. He sold his shares and he walked away and he became a stay-at-home dad for like eight years. He said, ‘I’d rather choose you guys than my work.'”

Though they both partook in extramarital affairs, the couple are no strangers to inviting others into the bedroom. Windham-Burke recently revealed that having a threesome with her husband has become a birthday tradition.

“It started with his 35th birthday,” she explained (via The Daily Dish). “I’m pretty sure it was before the Internet, so there’s no photographic proof.”

She confessed that she knew the unidentified woman ahead of time and is still friends with her to this day. When asked by producers if she and Sean, 52, planned the hookup in advance, Windham-Burke said it was “kind of assumed.”