'Real Housewives' star Braunwyn Windham-Burke explains birthday threesome tradition with husband

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed that having a threesome with her husband became a birthday tradition.

The mother of seven confessed on an episode of the Bravo reality TV show that she and her husband have threesomes, “now and then.” On the series' “After Show,” she initially said she would never share the details about how they started. However, after a little coaxing from producers, she spoke candidly about the unusual birthday celebration.

“It started with his 35th birthday,” she explained (via The Daily Dish). “I’m pretty sure it was before the internet, so there’s no photographic proof.”

She confessed that she knew the unidentified woman ahead of time and is still friends with her to this day. When asked by producers if she and Sean, 52, planned the hookup in advance, Windham-Burke said it was “kind of assumed.”

“Some things had been happening,” she explained. “We were at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego for his 35th birthday, we rented out every bottom room. We had friends from everywhere and like, everyone lost their damn minds.”

She continued: “Keep in mind, I’ve been with him a long time. Everything we’ve done, we’ve done together. It was sort of like, ‘Oh that would be fun.’ And I was kind of like, ‘This is your birthday present.’ So, it started as a joke and then it became like, ‘OK for every monumental birthday, this will be your gift.’”

Windham-Burke shared that the woman they had their first threesome with lives on the other side of the country and confessed that she hasn’t seen her in years. However, she notes that they had more than one threesome together and that she and Sean have invited only women to be with them.