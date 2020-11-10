'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Girardi seeking spousal support from estranged husband: report

Erika Girardi is looking for some dough.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, also known as Erika Jayne, and her husband Tom have split after 21 years of marriage.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the reality star, 49, told Fox News last week.

Now, she's seeking spousal support, according to People magazine, citing her divorce filings.

Girardi has also requested that the court waive the ability to require spousal payments from her to her husband.

Additionally, she's requested that Tom pay her attorney's fees.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The musician previously told Fox that she did not make the decision to split from the 81-year-old lawyer "lightly or easily."

"I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," Girardi said. "It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well."

The two married in 1999 after meeting at a restaurant/bar in West Hollywood. The "Pretty Mess" author has previously shared how she slipped him her number one night while working as a cocktail waitress and they tied the knot six months later.

On the Bravo reality TV series, Erika opened up about having to continuously defend their 33-year age gap.

"I've dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man," she said in her first season on the show. "I mean, I'm tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f--king talk to me."

"Yeah I married a guy that's 33 years older than me and yeah he's got a lot of money, but you know what? He's a f--king good man. And that is the most important thing," she added.

The star admitted back in 2017, the couple doesn't have a prenup.

"Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer," she told executive producer Andy Cohen. "A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway... It's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!"

Erika was previously married to Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares 26-year-old son Tommy. Tom also has kids from a previous marriage.

She said on the show that Tom is a wonderful stepfather. "That's the one thing I loved most about Tom when my son was younger was that he welcomed him with open arms," Erika recalled. "I'm very thankful."

