What’s at stake in 'RHOBH' star Erika Girardi’s divorce from husband Tom after 21 years of marriage

Erika Girardi, who announced she was divorcing high-power lawyer Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage, could see a sizable increase to her net worth.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 49, revealed in 2017 that she and the Erin Brockovich case lawyer, 81, did not have a prenuptial agreement in place when they married in 1999.

"Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I'm married to a very powerful lawyer," she told executive producer Andy Cohen at the time. "A prenup wouldn't stand in his way anyway... It's gonna be all Tom's way, I assure you. He'll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!"

Girardi, née Jayne, reportedly enjoys a net worth hovering in the ballpark of around $5 million to $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to the singer's 2007 hit record “Rollercoaster." The song reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club play chart at the time, and since breaking onto the scene, Girardi’s releases have landed in the top spot six times.

Girardi parlayed her musical success into a reality TV career in which she reportedly pulls in close to $800,000 per season on “RHOBH.”

Meanwhile, Tom Girardi is a founding partner with the Los Angeles-based law firm Girardi & Keese, and over the years has amassed a wealth reportedly worth $30 million.

His most famous litigation saw Girardi take on Pacific Gas & Electric to the tune of $333 million dollars, which was awarded to 650 residents in Hinkley, Calif., as part of a class-action lawsuit. That case was the inspiration behind the film “Erin Brockovich,” which saw Julia Roberts take home the Academy Award for best actress.

Due to their seemingly cut-and-dry union, California law mandates that marriages between couples which end in divorce should also dissolve communal property equally between the splitting parties.

Since the couple has no children together, such a ruling could see Tom Girardi cutting his ex-wife a check for half of what he’s worth, while they divvy up whatever finances they held jointly.

And should they move to sell the $10 million mansion they own together in Pasadena, Calif., they would split the profit from the sale.

Furthermore, it wouldn't be until after the divorce is final that any income Girardi makes from "Housewives" or any other business ventures, she would get to keep.

Meanwhile, the divorce law in California also states that property acquired prior to marriage is deemed “separate property,” which means the spouse who owned it prior to marriage can retain the rights to it.

In this case, it is unclear if either party owned their own properties before they tied the knot in 1999.

Erika was previously married to Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares 26-year-old son Tommy. Tom also has kids from a previous marriage.