Ray Liotta reveals engagement to girlfriend Jacy Nittolo: 'She said yes!!!'

Ray Liotta has something special to celebrate before the new year.

The 66-year-old Emmy winner announced on Instagram on Monday that he proposed to his girlfriend, Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta shared a snap of himself and Nittolo embracing one another, smiling while standing in front of a festively decorated Christmas tree.

"Christmas wishes do come true," he wrote in the caption. "I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

RAY LIOTTA REVEALS 'BRUTAL' AUDITION PROCESS FOR 'GOODFELLAS'

Plenty of fans offered the "Marriage Story" star congratulations in the comments.

"Congrats my brother!" said one.

"You're the man!" wrote another.

A third added: "Awe, Ray!!! So, so happy for you guys! congrats!"

Jacy shared the same photo on her own Instagram, placing several emojis in the caption, including a glitzy ring, a pair of champaign flutes clinking and a bottle of celebratory booze popping.

STARS WHO GOT MARRIED IN 2020

Last month, the star shared a throwback photo of himself and his then-girlfriend -- though he referred to her as his "fiancé" in the caption -- from the Independent Spirit Awards.

"FBF - February 8th earlier this year at the Spirit Awards accepting the Robert Altman Award with the cast of 'Marriage Story'. Here I’m backstage with my fiancé Jacy Nittolo after the award ceremony," he reminiced. "Next up will be 'The Many Saints of Newark' directed by Alan Taylor and written by David Chase & Lawrence Konner - a prequel based on 'The Soprano’s'. Looking forward to you all seeing it in 2021."

As the actor stated, he's slated to appear in "The Many Saints of Newark," a prequel film to the massively popular drama series "The Sopranos." The film is one of Warner Bros.' that will debut on HBO Max on the same day as its theatrical debut: March 12, 2021.

Back on the day of the award ceremony, Jacy also shared a photo of herself and her beau at the event, adding a simple red heart emoji in the caption.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, she shared a handful of photos of herself and the "Shades of Blue" alum.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," read the caption.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER