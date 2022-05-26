Ray Liotta remembered by his ‘Goodfellas’ co-stars and Hollywood peers: ‘God is a Goodfella’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tributes are pouring in for Ray Liotta, who was widely known for his role as Henry Hill in the legendary Martin Scorsese crime film, "Goodfellas." Liotta died at age 67, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Some of his co-stars in the 1990 crime drama, as well as other peers in Hollywood, are honoring the late actor.

"God is a Goodfella and so is Ray," actor Joe Pesci, who played Tommy DeVito, told Fox News Digital.

Another "Goodfellas" co-star, Robert De Niro shared, "I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too way young to have left us. May he rest in peace."

‘GOODFELLAS' STAR RAY LIOTTA DEAD AT 67

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred alongside Liotta in "Dominick & Eugene," took to Instagram Thursday and wrote, "Ray Liotta has died. What a gentle human. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human. A beautiful artist. We made the lovely film, Dominic and Eugene in 1986. Sad news."

Lorraine Bracco, who starred as Karen Hill in "Goodfellas." shared an image with Liotta on Instagram and wrote, "I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

"I can be just about anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. And then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. And my response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."

RAY LIOTTA REVEALS 'BRUTAL' AUDITION PROCESS FOR 'GOODFELLAS'

Jennifer Lopez also honored the star on Instagram. Her caption reads, "Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children.

"Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella."

Lopez and Liotta starred in the three-season show "Shades of Blue," and Lopez recalled being "thrilled" when she learned they would be working together.

"We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from," she wrote. "Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly."

Lopez concluded with, "We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way too soon … I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones."

RAY LIOTTA REVEALS WHY FRANK SINATRA’S DAUGHTERS MAILED HIM A HORSE HEAD

David Chase, the creator of "The Sopranos," shared with Fox News Digital that Liotta's passing is "a massive, unexpected shock."

"This is a massive, unexpected shock," Chase began. "I have been an admirer of Ray’s work since I saw him in ‘Something Wild,’ a movie he wrenched by the tail. I was so glad he worked on ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ I believed strongly in my heart that he could play that double role. He created two distinctly separate characters and each performance was phenomenal. Ray was also a very warm and humorous person. A really superior actor. We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie."

The actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie, "Dangerous Waters."

According to TMZ, foul play is not suspected.

Recognized for his captivating presence, Liotta sharpened his acting skill as a drama major at the University of Miami, where he landed his first role in "Cabaret" as a dancing waiter who was loose on his feet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After completing four years of college, Liotta moved to New York City and bounced around various office jobs while carrying on regular soap opera roles before he was eventually cast in "Something Wild."

It was then that Liotta came into his own as a performer, perfecting his gaze, which often spoke volumes louder than the lines he effortlessly delivered.

Liotta had recently gotten back into mainstream acting with "The Many Saints of Newark" and was also a staple alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series "Black Bird."

Other notable films of Liotta's include "Field of Dreams," "Cop Land" and "Blow."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. He is survived by Nittolo and his daughter Karsen.

Fox News' Julius Young and Larry Fink contributed to this report.