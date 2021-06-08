Rapper Pooh Shiesty arrested in Miami on felony battery warrant over strip club shooting

Rapper Pooh Shiesty has been arrested following a shooting at a Miami strip club on May 30 that left a security guard injured over an alleged dispute involving money, Fox News has confirmed.

A warrant by the Miami-Dade Police Department was issued for Shiesty – whose real name is Lontrell Dennell Williams – for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which is a felony.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the whole thing went down at the King of Diamonds nightclub at 4:00 a.m. local time late last month.

Inmate booking records viewed by Fox News show Williams, 21, who is a member of rapper Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, remains in police custody and has not been released on bond as of the writing of this report and charges have not yet been issued.

Meanwhile, the gossip outlet reported on Tuesday that police said witnesses reported seeing security staff attempting to escort Williams out of the gentlemen’s club when an alleged altercation commenced between Williams and the guard.

Police maintained witnesses reported that the security manager said the dispute was over money that had allegedly fallen out of Williams’ pants and while the amount is unclear, police pressed that the Memphis native allegedly drew a gun and fired a round toward the ground and one of the guards was struck in the right ankle before being taken to an area hospital.

When officers arrived at the scene, Williams was already gone, police told the outlet.

Just last week, rapper DaBaby, 29 – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – was questioned by Miami Beach Police detectives following a shooting incident on the 100 block of Ocean Drive near the popular Prime 112 Steakhouse that left two individuals with a gunshot "shoulder wound" and "the other a leg wound" on June 1.

A rapper named Wisdom, born Wisdom Akornuche Awute, 21, who is reportedly part of Kirk's entourage, was arrested for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm, TMZ reported at the time.

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.