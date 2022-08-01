Rapper Mystikal arrested on first-degree rape, false imprisonment and domestic abuse charges in Louisiana

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Mystikal, whose full name is Michael Tyler, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on Sunday after an alleged assault the night before, according to a release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

The 51-year-old musician was also charged with domestic abuse battery, strangulation, false imprisonment, simple robbery and simple criminal damage to property.

Authorities responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault reported on Saturday, July 30, at 11:58 p.m. and interviewed a victim who "sustained minor injuries during the attack."

SHAKIRA TAX FRAUD CASE: PROSECUTORS SEEK 8 YEARS IN PRISON, $24 MILLION FINE AFTER SINGER REJECTS PLEA DEAL

Tyler was "identified as a suspect" and was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday at 12:50 p.m.

He is currently "awaiting arraignment" at the facility, which is roughly 60 miles west of New Orleans.

The sheriff’s office also said details "may be limited" as the investigation is "ongoing."

Fox News Digital has contacted Tyler's representatives for comment.

Three of the five charges are considered felonies, while the criminal damage and false imprisonment charges are misdemeanors.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He is best known for his 2000 hit, "Shake (it Fast)," which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. His 2000 album "Let's Get Ready" went multi-platinum.

Tyler previously served six years in prison beginning in 2004 for sexually assaulting his hairstylist, and upon his release, registered as a sex offender.

The "Danger" singer surrendered himself to authorities in July 2017 on an outstanding warrant for first-degree rape charges stemming from an alleged incident at a casino in Shreveport, La. in October 2016.

He served less than two years in jail before being released in February 2019 on a $3 million bond. Charges were dropped in December 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.