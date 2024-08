Rapper Fatman Scoop, born with the name Isaac Freeman, has died. He was 53.

His family and tour manager, Birch Michael, shared statements on social media following the artist's death.

"It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop," a post on his Instagram page read. "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life."



This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.