Doug Ingle, Iron Butterfly founding member and singer of 'In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida,' dead at 78

Doug Ingle, a founding member and lead singer of Iron Butterfly, has passed away. He was 78.

Fox News Digital confirmed on Monday that the "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" singer died on May 24. Doug's son shared a statement that read, "My Father passed away Friday evening May 24 2024."

Doug Ingle Jr. continued, "It’s a huge loss and a crack in our family’s universe which will be a challenge navigating through this new reality. Dad was a truly wonderful person to know and be around.

"He had a comical wit and always fast with comebacks that would cause spontaneous laughter making it sometimes hard to have a serious conversation. He will be missed," the statement continued.

Doug's son also provided a snapshot of his original announcement he shared on his Facebook page.

"It’s with a heavy heart & great sadness to announce the passing of my Father Doug Ingle. Dad passed away peacefully this evening in the presence of family," Ingle Jr. wrote.

"Thank You Dad for being a father, teacher and friend. Cherished loving memories I will carry the rest of my days moving forward in this journey of life."

Ingle Jr. did not share a cause of death with Fox News Digital.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Doug was the last surviving member of Iron Butterfly, which was formed in San Diego, California in 1966. The band's drummer, Ron Bushy, passed away in 2021 at 79. Bassist Lee Dorman died in 2012 at 70 and Erik Brann, the band's guitarist, passed away in 2003 at 52.

Ingle was a member of the rock band through 1970. The band released their album, "Metamorphosis," that year and broke up the following year in 1971.

The band reunited in the mid-1970s, but Ingle did not join. However, Doug did perform with Iron Butterfly several times before he retired from performing in 1999.