Rachael Ray reveals NYC apartment flooded one year after house fire

Rachael Ray can't seem to catch a break.

The TV chef, 53, revealed that one year after her update New York house burned down in a fire, her New York City apartment flooded because of Hurricane Ida.

"Ida took it out. And I mean, out. Down hard," Ray told People magazine. "Like, literally every speaker in the ceiling, the fireplace, every seam in the wall... It was like the apartment just literally melted, like in 'Wicked' or something."

Ray said she and her husband, John Cusimano, had just finished renovations on the NYC pad. After a remediation team came in, even more damage was done.

RACHAEL RAY SHARES VIDEO OF AFTERMATH FROM FIRE AT UPSTATE NEW YORK HOME

"They put up their fans and their humidifiers. And then, they make a hole in the wall and break the main water pipe and flood the entire building down to the first floor, from our apartment on the sixth floor." Ray said. "Tell me you would not feel like a kicked can."

Last August, the bestselling author's Lake Luzerne home went up in flames due to a chimney fire. She had the house for 15 years and lost many special belongings such as cookbooks and photo albums.

Luckily, she, Cusimano, and her pets weren't harmed.

RACHAEL RAY'S NEW YORK HOUSE FIRE BEGAN IN HER CHIMNEY, OFFICIALS SAY

"On August 9th, my house burned. 15 years of memories; 40 years of notebooks, drawings, thoughts, my life's work," Ray told her audience last year. "It took about one hour for this house to come down – and in my mind it took decades before it was even built. In the years that I lived here, I learned an awful lot. In the few weeks since it burned I think I've learned even more. Today we're going to share what's left of our home with you."

Ray recalled how she and her husband were prepping dinner and made a fire in their fireplace, which had been cleaned out twice already. Then, a neighbor alerted them their roof was on fire.

"A person was going through our backyard on an ATV and was kind enough to come down the hill and say, 'Your roof's on fire.' Literally screaming it in our backyard," Ray explained. "We went outside (and) sure enough, that was the case."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ray said she "heard the fire in the walls… It was blood-curdling and chilling from head to toe. I turn to leave and there was a first responder right in front of me, (saying), 'Get out, get out now. You have to go.'"

The couple has been living in a guest house on the Lake Luzerne property since the blaze occurred and are currently in the process of rebuilding the home.