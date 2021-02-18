Rachael Ray shares update on rebuilding New York home after fire

Rachael Ray is reflecting on the loss of her upstate New York home following a devastating house fire last year, as well as revealing when she plans to move back in.

The celebrity chef, 52, opened up about losing her place and showed off the home under construction on Thursday's episode of "The Rachael Ray Show."

"So here is our bedroom," Ray said, showing off a barren room where she and her husband John Cusimano, 53, used to sleep. "This is the wall where I heard the fire climbing through the wall. The last time I was here, there was literally no roof."

The clip then goes into a tour of the home being reconstructed, with Ray lamenting on her former abode in the wake of its ruin. "Like nothing, the house was gone. At least you can see some bones," she said.

RACHAEL RAY'S UPSTATE NEW YORK HOME DAMAGED IN FIRE

On moving back into the home, Ray noted that the couple doesn’t plan to move back in until "it’s done, done" and thanked her fans for their support through their ordeal.

"We wanted to share with you guys because you’re so kind and you’ve shared so much with us in your thoughts and your prayers and your very beautiful, very open and honest letters," Ray said. "Thank you for letting us into your lives and trusting us and we’ll let you know when it’s a lot closer because we’re going to go back immediately."

Ray and Cusimano have been living in a guest house on the Lake Luzerne property since the blaze occurred.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Food Network star’s life was turned upside down in August when a fire took out her upstate New York main home. She previously shared a video with fans that showed off the devastation the blaze caused. Since then, the couple has been staying in their guest house while the rebuilding effort has been taking place.

At the time of the fire, Ray made sure to thank first responders who battled the blaze and allowed her to salvage a little bit of her home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home," she said. "Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay."

"These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost," she wrote at the time. "…I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can’t return texts and calls at the moment…!"

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report