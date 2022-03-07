Queen Elizabeth II talks with Justin Trudeau, first in-person meeting since battling COVID

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in her first in-person meeting since battling COVID-19.

The two were photographed together at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on social media.

"This afternoon The Queen received the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau, for an Audience at Windsor Castle," the official Twitter account wrote.

Due to the privacy of the audiences, a spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth II could not comment on what was discussed during the meeting.

PRINCE CHARLES CONDEMNS RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE: ‘BRUTAL AGGRESSION’

"An Audience is simply a one-to-one meeting with The Queen. Audiences happen regularly throughout Her Majesty's working week," according to the royal family's website.

"The majority of Audiences are for members of the diplomatic community, though Her Majesty also welcomes political, religious and military leaders, and people who have won prestigious cultural prizes."

Trudeau traveled to the United Kingdom on Sunday. The prime minister informed his social media followers that he was heading to the country to "further support" the people of Ukraine as Russia invades the country.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We’re about to take off for the United Kingdom," he shared on Twitter. "I’ll be sharing updates here throughout the week – on the work we’re doing to further support the people of Ukraine, and on the progress we’re making with our allies and partners – so check back often."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled the attack a "special military operation."

The Russian invasion has also sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine, creating what the head of the U.N. refugee agency called "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Queen Elizabeth II has not publicly spoken out about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but did reportedly donate to Ukraine, the U.K. charity Disasters Emergency Committee claimed.

Howvever, other royals have spoken on the matter. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Charles have all condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.