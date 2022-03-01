Prince Charles condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine: ‘Brutal aggression’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Prince of Wales spoke out on Tuesday during a visit to Southend-on-Sea, England with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The 73-year-old expressed his solidarity during a speech commemorating British lawmaker David Amess, who was murdered in October 2021.

"What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself," the prince said. "We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidary with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son isn’t the first member of the British royal family to speak out recently.

Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle issued a statement on Feb. 24.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," a statement posted to their Archewell Foundation website read.

Soon after, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton shared a similar sentiment with their own statement released on Feb. 26 via social media.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple began.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future," their statement continued, adding an emoji of Ukraine's flag.

On Tuesday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter and thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their solidarity.

"[My wife] Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph," the 44-year-old tweeted.

According to the royal family’s website the queen, as head of state, has to remain strictly neutral "with respect to political matters." The monarch does not vote or stand for election. However, she does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the British government.

Royal family members rarely get involved in political matters and instead, also choose to remain neutral.

In 2014, a royal spokesperson refused to confirm or deny that Charles compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler during a private reception with World War II veterans in Canada.

Ukraine was invaded on Feb. 24. The invasion has sparked worldwide condemnation. Hundreds have already been reported either dead or wounded, including children. Millions have fled or attempted to escape the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.