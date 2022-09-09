Queen Elizabeth II remembered by Dolly Parton, Martina McBride and more: 'She carried herself with grace'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The outpouring of love for Queen Elizabeth II after her passing Thursday continues with Hollywood celebs speaking about the impact the queen had on the world.

The common thread in their comments referenced the role the queen played in history and how she handled the immense responsibility with such grace.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum and "Halloween" actress Kyle Richards expressed her fondness for the queen, mentioning multiple times she was one-of-a-kind. Richards credited the Netflix show "The Crown," for humanizing the queen.

"I have so much love and admiration for her. There just will never be anyone like her ever again," Richards told Fox News Digital. "In watching the show 'The Crown,' I really felt like I got to really see who she was even more, even though I know it's loosely based. She’s just such an incredible human being, and I just feel like it's sad that we’ll never have anyone like that ever again. I really do believe that."

Since she reigned for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was the only monarch most people still alive have ever known.

"It’s the end of an era, right? She’s always been there," Martina McBride told Fox News Digital. "For so many people, they can’t remember a time when she wasn’t the queen of England. I never got to meet her, but just from the outside looking in … she had such dignity and class and strength, and she is definitely going to be missed. She’s one of those people you’ll never ever forget. She’s got a place in history forever."

Dolly Parton posted a tribute to the queen on Twitter, recalling the time she met the queen her after one of her performances. Like so many others, Parton commented on the way the queen carried herself and how she managed to live her life with dignity and strength.

"I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977," Parton wrote. "She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

Jamie Lee Curtis stood in awe of the queen’s complete dedication to her role as the monarch and to her country, mentioning that she was still carrying out her duties in her last days.

"She had a life of service to her country, and that is something that we should all think about and take in and realize that we are here for a much greater purpose than just our own selfish lives," Curtis told Fox News Digital. "She embodied that from the day she was born until the day she died.

"The fact that she was shaking the hand of the new prime minister two days ago, doing her service to the country, to me, is an astonishing example of that level of respect that we should all be giving her."

The queen died Thursday after a 70-year reign, making her the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report