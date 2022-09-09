Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

Queen Elizabeth II and her royal influence on Hollywood: How late monarch made imperial impact on Tinseltown

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday in Scotland at Balmoral Castle, but her impact on Hollywood will live on forever

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
The photo used by the royal family to announce Queen Elizabeth II's death.  

The photo used by the royal family to announce Queen Elizabeth II's death.   (Royal Collection Trust/Estate of Jane Bown)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

LASTING LEGACY - Queen Elizabeth II and her royal influence on Hollywood: How late monarch made imperial impact on Tinseltown Continue reading…

FINAL DUTY - Queen Elizabeth II remembered as King Charles III ascends the British throne Continue reading…

NEW ERA - British royal family members receive new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96  Continue reading…

FROM THE HEART - Queen Elizabeth's last Christmas speech was deeply personal Continue reading…

LOVE STORY - A look back at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's decades-long love story after her death at 96 Continue reading…

Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a profound legacy.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a profound legacy. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

DEVOTED TO SERVICE - Inside Queen Elizabeth's final royal engagement, a monarch ‘devoted’ to service Continue reading…

ABSENCE EXPLAINED - Meghan Markle's absence in Scotland likely due to Kate Middleton's decision to stay behind, expert says Continue reading…

QUEEN CONSORT - What is queen consort? A look at the title King Charles' wife Camilla was given after Queen Elizabeth's death Continue reading…

King Charles III now ascends the British throne.

King Charles III now ascends the British throne. (Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

GLOBAL ICON - Queen Elizabeth II has left people with this one ‘big’ takeaway: royal exper Continue reading…

HEIR TO THRONE - Prince William: A look at the life of the new heir to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II's death Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending