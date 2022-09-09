NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LASTING LEGACY - Queen Elizabeth II and her royal influence on Hollywood: How late monarch made imperial impact on Tinseltown Continue reading…

FINAL DUTY - Queen Elizabeth II remembered as King Charles III ascends the British throne Continue reading…

NEW ERA - British royal family members receive new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96 Continue reading…

FROM THE HEART - Queen Elizabeth's last Christmas speech was deeply personal Continue reading…

LOVE STORY - A look back at Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's decades-long love story after her death at 96 Continue reading…

DEVOTED TO SERVICE - Inside Queen Elizabeth's final royal engagement, a monarch ‘devoted’ to service Continue reading…

ABSENCE EXPLAINED - Meghan Markle's absence in Scotland likely due to Kate Middleton's decision to stay behind, expert says Continue reading…

QUEEN CONSORT - What is queen consort? A look at the title King Charles' wife Camilla was given after Queen Elizabeth's death Continue reading…

GLOBAL ICON - Queen Elizabeth II has left people with this one ‘big’ takeaway: royal expert Continue reading…

HEIR TO THRONE - Prince William: A look at the life of the new heir to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II's death Continue reading…

