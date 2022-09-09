Why death of the Queen won't repair the broken relationship between William and Harry: royal expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It appears that even the death of the Queen may not be enough to repair the relationship between her grandsons. Over in Windsor, right by Heathrow Airport's flight path and close to where William the Conqueror decided to build a castle, there is royal drama.

Diva wars some might say is playing out, simply because Harry and Meghan, and Catherine and William are well, not speaking. Many thought this would be the perfect opportunity to have the royals get back together, but as a source pointed out, while the duo feel sorry for Harry, any feelings of the thaw taking a turn halted when Meghan decided to offer her guttural feelings to the New York based magazine, The Cut.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

This made the lawn at Windsor frost over, if William was even thinking of cutting any slack to his younger brother, then this stopped it dead in its tracks. Meghan decided to offer this bon mot that she was ready to forgive the royal family for her time within the family. This caused explosions, not just with William and Catherine, but many senior members who see Meghan as someone who has simply helped herself to the jewels of royal life and hot footed it out after a mere 72 engagements.

In recent weeks, the Cambridges made a low-key relocation from their London home, a four-story apartment inside Kensington Palace, to the suburban life of Berkshire and a four bedroom, Adelaide Cottage. This time with no staff and more revealing - offering a look into their life – a life that Meghan claimed she could no longer take as she sought to thrive not just survive.

Just last weekend, the Sussexes' circus jetted into the U.K. for a first post-Megxit trip entirely of their own choosing and have taken up residence once again at Frogmore Cottage. Like Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Meghan hogged the press she hates so much daily with her actions and much hyped podcast… so how far is the gulf between Harry and William house wise? The actual distance between the two homes is 115 miles, but it might have well really been a country apart.

So, will this terrible news of the Monarch’s passing change anything between the warring brothers? Not while Meghan is calling the shots – the podcasting, the sniping and the complete lack of kindness to her own family is leaving William feeling that his gut reaction to Meghan was indeed right. William did offer Harry the chance to meet privately in the grounds of Windsor for an informal walk – no cameras or phones but according to a source Harry insisted that Meghan tag along too. Now though, Meghan is terrified Harry actually spent time out from her grasp; after all, she has cultivated a great narrative for them both to live.

It appears that Harry is blinded by something and refuses to even discuss the battle going on leaving the family distraught, Meghan looking at ways to "forgive," and more importantly not even the sad demise of HM The Queen can heal this fractured rift.